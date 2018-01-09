Offaly deaths and funeral details (January 9)

Maureen O'Connor, Birr Street, Kilcormac, Offaly / Blackrock, Dublin

Funeral Mass 12 noon on Tuesday 9th January 2018 at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, Co Offaly. Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery.

Madeline Margaret (Peg) Lochrin (née Kehely), Formerly Charleville Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday 11th January 2018 in St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, Tullamore,at 11am. Private Cremation will follow.

Bridget Kelly (née Ryan), Coolfin, Banagher, Offaly / Kilkee, Clare

Reposing at her family home in Coolfin on Wednesday from 2pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, arriving for evening prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with interment immediately afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Philomena (Phil) Fagan (née Phelan), Blanchardstown, Dublin / Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Tuesday (9th January) from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass and burial private at Phil’s own request.

Vincent Connell, Clara Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Sunday (14th January) from 4pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Monday (15th) at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.