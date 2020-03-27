WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Daily Covid-19 round-up

Here is your daily Covid-19 (coronavirus) round-up March 27, 2020:

In light of the latest developments in relation to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and upon advice from the relevant state authorities including the HSE, the Camogie Association will extend its current suspension of all Camogie activities until Sunday April 19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has scheduled an emergency meeting today as Covid-19 related deaths double. Yesterday, March 26 saw a further 255 cases and 10 deaths announced. These figures bring the totals to 1,819 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

During the Covid-19 crisis children in extreme poverty are the most vulnerable as they have limited access to the basic facilities required to fight the virus.

Irish company Calt Dynamics has designed 3D printed protective gear for frontline workers. The Wicklow based company represents one of the biggest 3D printing companies in Ireland and like many other Irish companies have used their expertise to help the HSE during this national crisis.

Grocery sales in Ireland increased by 23% during Covid-19 crisis as panic buying and stockpiling continues. Sales increased by 16% when compared to the previous week, according to the latest data from the week ending March 15 2020, released today by Nielsen.

Irish entertainment company PartyWizz created an interactive series for families during Covid-19. The online entertainment booking platform, has today launched the ‘An Antidote to Boredom’ video series for children and families.

New government measures to reduce public transport have been issued and will effect Bus Eireann, Dublin City Bus, the DART and Irish Rail. At a briefing with Deputy Assistant Secretary General at the Department of Taoiseach, Elizabeth Canavan stated that public transport is an integral part of the community and it a supports infrastructure across Ireland.

The Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) has confirmed that a temporary morgue facility will be set up on its grounds in Kilmainham. This news comes after Elizabeth Canavan announced that Ireland would follow in the footsteps of Madrid and Italy and erect temporary morgues.