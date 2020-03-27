Government issue new measures to reduce public transport services

Michaela O'Dea

Reporter:

Michaela O'Dea

New government measures to reduce public transport have been issued and will effect Bus Eireann, Dublin City Bus, the DART and Irish Rail.

At a briefing with Deputy Assistant Secretary General at the Department of Taoiseach, Elizabeth Canavan stated that public transport is an integral part of the community and it a supports infrastructure across Ireland.

This reduction comes as social distancing measures cannot be implemented on some public transport during peak times.

As a result, some routes have been suspended, freeing up drivers and a portion of bus fleets. This will allow for additional services during peak times while implementing social distancing. 

In a tweet this morning, Bus Eireann stated that "from 1 April we will be introducing revised timetables which have been designed to provide a public transport service across the country whilst reflecting the most up-to-date advice from @HSELive
in relation to physical distancing."