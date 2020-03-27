Camogie Association extend the suspension of activities until April 19

In light of the latest developments in relation to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and upon advice from the relevant state authorities including the HSE, the Camogie Association will extend its current suspension of all Camogie activities until Sunday April 19.

Camogie Fixtures, as governed under rule, will be reviewed as further guidance is provided by the Public Health Authorities. Updates will be provided in due course.

The following changes apply to the Camogie Association's calendar:

The Association’s Annual Congress which was scheduled for April 3rd & 4th 2020 has been deferred and will be rescheduled.

The GAA National Féile na nGael 2020 has been cancelled.

Camán to Croker (originally scheduled for April 18th 2020) development initiative have been postponed – this position will be reviewed in light of future guidance.

A number of education and training initiatives have been deferred. Many initiatives, workshops, webinars will be available online. This will be notified in due course.

A decision has been taken that all competitive fixtures will be scheduled at least 2 weeks after the return to games activity to enable teams to get back training.



The association noted that this step will result in further inconvenience and disruption to members as well as the game at all levels.

The health and safety of members is, as always, of paramount importance and these steps allow the association to follow guidelines issued by the government in relation to the necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to return to full activity as early as possible.

The association will continue to monitor the information received from the relevant authorities on a day-to-day basis. Further updates will be issued in due course.