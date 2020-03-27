Irish entertainment company created interactive series for families during Covid-19

Irish entertainment company PartyWizz created an interactive series for families during Covid-19

The online entertainment booking platform, has today launched the ‘An Antidote to Boredom’ video series for children and families. The series includes free daily videos featuring a range of professional performers from magicians to DJs, with at-home activities to keep children of all ages entertained and active.

Each video will include a creative activity for children to learn or do, including:

Dance and physical activity routines.

Fun and educational games.

Magic tricks.

Origami making.



All activities are designed so that they can be done with simple items from around the house, and to combat ‘cabin fever’ as people around the country spend more time in their homes as a result of social distancing measures introduced by the government in response to Covid-19.

Hamish Urquhart, Co-Founder of PartyWizz stated that the app aims to “give families stimulating and creative activities that they can practice and get active with. The videos we’re producing are just a starting point and the activities can be built on over the day. They’re teaching skills, crafts and games - getting children active in a really fun way.”

New videos will be released each day at 3pm and can be found at: https://partywizz.com/blog/ home-entertainment-series/