Over 5,000 shoebox gifts sent to Albania from Offaly

Jean Gill and volunteers Janet Gill, Elizabeth Redding, Judy Cooney and Catherine Fitzgerald
A VERY successful 2021 Team Hope Christmas Shoebox appeal saw county Offaly volunteers collect and sort 5,119 shoebox gifts.
This year’s donations left Tullamore on December 10 destined for children affected by poverty in the Republic of Albania.
Jean Gill, the Offaly volunteer coordinator is very grateful to everyone who donated gifts, collected from schools and groups and to those who gave so much time to organising the donations at the Hire Depot facility, Axis Business Park, which Donal Rigney generously made available for this year’s campaign.
