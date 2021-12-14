Tullamore mart Christmas spirit benefits Hooves for Hospice

Members of Hooves for Hospice Committee pictured in the ring with the TWO heifers, donated by Brendan Halligan CEO LSL Auctions
There was Christmas spirit in abundance at GVM Mart in Tullamore on Monday night when two breeding heifers, donated by Tullamore man, Brendan Hannigan, CEO of LSL Auctions, were sold in the ring for over €7,000 for Hooves4Hopsice.
The exceptional breeding heifers a two and a half year old Belgian Blue X, weighing 600kg, sold after a period of intensive bidding for €5,100 and was purchased by Melvin Mathews, Killeigh, Tullamore.
The second heifer a Limousin X weighing 500 Kg and just over two years old, sold for €2,300 and was purchased by Liam Browne, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.
Hooves4Hospice is raising finance to build a Regional Hospice catering for the four midland counties and all proceeds will to directly into the H4H Midland Hospice Building Fund.
The committee of Hooves for Hospice wish to thank every concerned with the sale, including Mr Hannigan who donated the animals; the purchasers Mr Mathews and Mr Browne, Golden Vale Marts, Tullamore and everybody who supported the auction.
