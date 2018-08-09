Tullamore Show 2018 Weather Forecast

It is looking like the weather will be unsettled for the much anticipated Tullamore Show which takes place at Blueball on Sunday, August 12.

Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel told the Offaly Express that, "conditions for the Tullamore Show are expected to be rather mixed."

"Overnight rain will clear to leave a fine, bright morning across Tullamore, but heavy and possibly thundery showers will develop rather quickly through the late morning and early afternoon," he said.

"Underfoot conditions are still expected to remain good, due in large to the exceptionally dry conditions we've experienced over the past few months. Temperatures ranging typically between 17-20 degrees Celsius, but feeling pleasant in any spells of sunshine."

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has said Sunday will still feel quite warm and humid, with rain in eastern counties in the morning, clearing to bright spells and scattered showers, some possibly heavy.

