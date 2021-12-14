Search

14 Dec 2021

Tullamore mart Christmas spirit benefits Hooves for Hospice

hrh

Members of  Hooves for Hospice Committee pictured in the ring with the TWO heifers, donated by Brendan Halligan  CEO LSL Auctions

Reporter:

Ger Scully

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

There was Christmas spirit in abundance at GVM Mart in Tullamore on Monday night when   two breeding heifers, donated by Tullamore man, Brendan Hannigan, CEO of LSL Auctions, were sold in the ring for  over €7,000 for Hooves4Hopsice.

The exceptional breeding heifers a two-an- a-half-year-old Belgian Blue X, weighing 600kg, sold after a period of intensive bidding for €5,100 and was purchased by Melvin Mathews, Killeigh, Tullamore.

The second heifer a Limousin X weighing 500kg and just over two years old, sold for €2,300 and was purchased by Liam Browne, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.    

Offaly will have two contestants on RTE's Dancing With The Stars

Will there be a White Christmas? Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Christmas for Ireland

Hooves4Hospice is raising finance to build a Regional Hospice catering for the four midland counties and all proceeds will to directly into the H4H Midland Hospice Building Fund.

The committee of Hooves for Hospice wish to thank every concerned with the sale, including Mr Hannigan who donated the animals; the purchasers Mr Mathews and Mr Browne, Golden Vale Marts, Tullamore and everybody who supported the auction.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media