CCTV installed to tackle littering problem at Offaly cemetery

On Monday afternoon last week, members of the voluntary group Clonoghill Clean Up Crew came together and carried out a litter pick in the old cemetery in Birr.

Littering has been a problem at the old cemetery for a long time and there have been many complaints about it.

A member of the Clean Up Crew told the Tribune that as they went around on their clean-up there were various mounds of litter, as well as a mound of litter beside the water tap and a huge amount of litter was pulled from inside trees.

The group collected 36 bags of rubbish in total, which included household items and drink cans etc.

The Clean Up Crew's spokesperson told the Tribune that following an agreement “with our group and the caretaker and litter wardens this litter will be collected at the agreed point this week. However, this does not solve our issue.

“While working yesterday the volunteers noted the amount of people struggling to carry water to the graves. This highlights the need for more water points.

Also a number of people are struggling to wheel people in their wheelchairs, which also highlights the need for path upgrades.

“The group feels a long term solution is required for many of the issues facing Clonoghill.

“Another group of volunteers are having great success on the other side of the road in the lawn cemetery and we feel their constant presence is deflecting litter and inappropriate behaviour.

“They are keeping the lawn cemetery in immaculate condition and are not experiencing a litter issue.

“The only way we can achieve the same is with the installation of CCTV cameras at appropriate points and our regular presence.

“We hope our recent event helps and we want the public to know that the new CCTV camera is now activated and we will be assisting in identifying litterbugs.”