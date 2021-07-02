Big housing plans unveiled for this field in Offaly

The Rectory Field in Birr. There's a plan to develop social housing here, as well as a vegetable growing commonage for the community
Work is still going on behind the scenes to prepare the Rectory Field for a social housing project, and the matter was briefly raised during the June Birr Municipal District meeting.
At one stage it was planned to locate the proposed Primary Care Centre on this site but this plan was scrapped. However, the project to build a number of social houses on the site remains.
Cllr John Carroll said it was good to see progress being made, as social housing is badly needed.
Area Engineer John Mitchell said a “masterplan” for the Field has been drawn up and this will go to tender in the next month.
Cllr Carroll pointed out that the Grow It Yourself Community “The Growery” could be in need of a new home, and the Rectory land would be an appropriate new home.
The Growery's lease is expiring at the end of the year.
“The Department is looking very positively on community projects like The Growery,” commented Cllr Carroll.
Stephane Duclot, Director of Services, commented that in the next month or two the councillors will be given an update on the Council's overall housing strategy.
It is proposed to build about 25 social houses on the site, but this number could change.
