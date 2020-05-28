QUIZ: How many of these famous Offaly people can you name? - 3

The Offaly captain in 1981 when the county won its first ever All Ireland Senior Hurling title but can you name him?

1 Pat Delaney

2 Padraig Horan

3 Johnny Flaherty

4 Ger Coughlan