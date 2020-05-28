QUIZ: How many of these famous Offaly people can you name? - 4

Unfortunately this Offaly lady is famous for a very tragic reason as she was the world's first recorded road death. What was her name?

1 Mary Ward

2 Sarah Dempsey

3 Olivia Browne

4 Sally Grant