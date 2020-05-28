QUIZ: How many of these famous Offaly people can you name? - 5

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

QUIZ: How many of these famous Offaly people can you name? - 5a

QUIZ: How many of these famous Offaly people can you name? - 5a

A nine-time Irish champion flat jockey and one of the most successful of all-time. Can you name him?

1 Noah Cantwell

2 Frank Smith

3 Ben O'Connor

4 Pat Smullen