QUIZ: How many of these famous Offaly people can you name? - 6

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

QUIZ: How many of these famous Offaly people can you name? - 6a

She was the first Offaly woman elected to the Dail and was a TD from 2002 to 2011 but can you name her?

A - Marcella Corcorran Kennedy

B - Olwyn Enright

C - Carol Nolan

D - Molly Buckley