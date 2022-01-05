Emergency services attend scene of two car accident on busy Offaly road

Louth road remains closed after serious accident
Emergency services this afternoon attended the scene of a two car accident on a busy road in Offaly.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the Tullamore Road in Birr this afternoon. Traffic management was in place following the accident.
The scene of the accident has since been cleared and no injuries have been reported.
