REVEALED: Two Offaly shops sell winning Lotto tickets worth €26,000 each on New Year's Day

While the largest prize in Irish Lotto history remains up for grabs this Wednesday night, 28 ticketholders won over €26,000 each after the New Years Day draw, including two people in Offaly.

As the jackpot was capped, this meant that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner. Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category, the additional funds were added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier.

The prize boost resulted in 28 players in 12 counties all over Ireland winning the cool sum of €26,380 each in the New Year’s Day draw. The National Lottery are appealing to players to check their tickets carefully and have revealed the selling locations where each of the 28 tickets were purchased.

The two winning Offaly tickets were sold in Corrib Oil Service Station in Birr and Flynn's Centra on the Charleville Road in Tullamore.

The 28 largest winners from Saturday night’s draw who all matched five numbers are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe. Each of the winners should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

The winning numbers from the Saturday 1st January draw were: 04, 05, 21, 24, 25, 41 and the Bonus was 01.