Search

05 Jan 2022

REVEALED: Two Offaly shops sell winning Lotto tickets worth €26,000 each on New Year's Day

Lotto Winner Lotto Jackpot Offaly Offaly News

REVEALED: Two Offaly shops sell winning Lotto tickets worth €26,000 each

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

While the largest prize in Irish Lotto history remains up for grabs this Wednesday night, 28 ticketholders won over €26,000 each after the New Years Day draw, including two people in Offaly.

As the jackpot was capped, this meant that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner. Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category, the additional funds were added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier. 

The prize boost resulted in 28 players in 12 counties all over Ireland winning the cool sum of €26,380 each in the New Year’s Day draw. The National Lottery are appealing to players to check their tickets carefully and have revealed the selling locations where each of the 28 tickets were purchased. 

The two winning Offaly tickets were sold in Corrib Oil Service Station in Birr and Flynn's Centra on the Charleville Road in Tullamore. 

Gardai appeal for information after 'large amount of copper' stolen from windfarm in Offaly

PROPERTY: Staggeringly big house in Offaly for sale for eye opening price

The 28 largest winners from Saturday night’s draw who all matched five numbers are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe. Each of the winners should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes. 

The winning numbers from the Saturday 1st January draw were: 04, 05, 21, 24, 25, 41 and the Bonus was 01.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media