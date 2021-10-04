Search

04/10/2021

Passengers left stranded at Offaly station as bus transfer fails to show

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

A number of people were left stranded at Clara railway station last Saturday night October 2, when a bus transfer which was due to replace the Galway to Dublin train failed to appear.

One person waited in vain for up to two hours. This person had no form of transport other than an electric scooter which had a low battery.

The bus was scheduled to stop in Clara at 20:59, but it never arrived. At least 5 people at the station were left inconvenienced by the failure.

One person contacted Irish Rail at the communication point located at the station and they were put through to someone in Cork who appeared to know very little.

Eventually through persistence on behalf of the passenger the Irish Rail employee said he had been in contact with the bus driver who claimed he stopped at Clara station but there was nobody there.

However, one person pointed out that the station has CCTV which should be able to prove that there were people waiting.

Eventually the person with the scooter was forced to plug it in at the station to renew the battery and to make his way along a dark road until he eventually got a lift half way to Tullamore.

Passengers said it was up to them to find their own way from Clara station; no effort was made by Irish Rail to provide a taxi or any other form of transport.

