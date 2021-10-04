Search

04/10/2021

WATCH: Bystanders left in shock after man proposes in Offaly pub

WATCH: Bystanders left in shock after man proposes in Offaly pub

Anthony Maloney proposes to Sadie Fox in the Brewery Tap pub in Tullamore

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

A pub full of drinkers and one lucky lady were left in shock at the weekend when a man dropped to one knee to propose on a busy Saturday night.

Onlookers in the Brewery Tap in Tullamore were taken aback when Anthony Maloney produced a ring box and went down on one knee on Saturday night.

The lucky lady was Sadie Fox who it's fair to say was completely shocked by the special moment. 

Sadie repeatedly asked Anthony what he was doing and even told him to get up at one point as she glanced around wondering if it was all real.

Well, Anthony was totally for real and Sadie eventually said yes, prompting spontaneous applause from other revellers.

Sadie actually works in the Brewery Tap and her workmates pulled out all the stops to help the couple celebrate with family and friends.

PICTURES: Offaly youngsters perform and launch new album

Offaly gardaí on hunt for biker trio clocked travelling at speed that would cause 'instant death'

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media