WATCH: Bystanders left in shock after man proposes in Offaly pub

Anthony Maloney proposes to Sadie Fox in the Brewery Tap pub in Tullamore
A pub full of drinkers and one lucky lady were left in shock at the weekend when a man dropped to one knee to propose on a busy Saturday night.
Onlookers in the Brewery Tap in Tullamore were taken aback when Anthony Maloney produced a ring box and went down on one knee on Saturday night.
The lucky lady was Sadie Fox who it's fair to say was completely shocked by the special moment.
Sadie repeatedly asked Anthony what he was doing and even told him to get up at one point as she glanced around wondering if it was all real.
Well, Anthony was totally for real and Sadie eventually said yes, prompting spontaneous applause from other revellers.
Sadie actually works in the Brewery Tap and her workmates pulled out all the stops to help the couple celebrate with family and friends.
