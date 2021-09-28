Three vehicles seized at one garda checkpoint near Offaly border

Gardaí seized three vehicles at one roadside checkpoint for various offences, including suspected drug driving.
Naas roads policing unit recently seized the three vehicles during a checkpoint operated in Carbury, Co Kildare for no insurance and being unaccompanied learner permit holders with no L-Plates displayed.
Another motorist was arrested for drug driving after cannabis was detected in their system. Court proceedings will follow in this case.
