Woman threatened and robbed in popular Offaly park
Tullamore Gardaí are investigating after a woman was threatened and robbed in a park in the county on Monday.
The incident occurred between 1.30pm and 1.45pm in Lloyd Park or Tullamore Town Park on Monday, September 27.
The male threatened to harm the injured party unless she gave him money. He stole the contents of her purse.
The male then cycled off in the direction of Cormac Street and is believed to have cycled towards the town centre direction, possibly turning off onto O'Moore Street.
The male was on a dark newish mountain bike. He had a black surgical type mask covering his face. He is described as wearing a grey hoodie pulled up, 5'10'', stocky build, brown/ashey eyebrows and spoke with a hard/rough voice.
Tullamore Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the town park during lunchtime, and also appealing for anyone who may have seen a male fitting the description to contact them.
Tullamore Garda Station 0579327600
Colaiste Choilm student Sam Bracken with his Computer Studies teacher Jim Enright (left) and school principal Tadhg O’Sullivan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.