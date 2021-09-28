Woman threatened and robbed in popular Offaly park

Tullamore Gardaí are investigating after a woman was threatened and robbed in a park in the county on Monday.

The incident occurred between 1.30pm and 1.45pm in Lloyd Park or Tullamore Town Park on Monday, September 27.

The male threatened to harm the injured party unless she gave him money. He stole the contents of her purse.

The male then cycled off in the direction of Cormac Street and is believed to have cycled towards the town centre direction, possibly turning off onto O'Moore Street.

The male was on a dark newish mountain bike. He had a black surgical type mask covering his face. He is described as wearing a grey hoodie pulled up, 5'10'', stocky build, brown/ashey eyebrows and spoke with a hard/rough voice.

Tullamore Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the town park during lunchtime, and also appealing for anyone who may have seen a male fitting the description to contact them.

Tullamore Garda Station 0579327600