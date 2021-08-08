08/08/2021

Search our Archive

Decision due soon on proposed new tourist attraction in Tullamore

Decision due soon on proposed new DEW visitor centre

Decision expected within days on proposal to develop a new visitor centre at the Tullamore DEW distillery

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

A decision is due in the next few days on a proposal to develop a new visitor centre at the Tullamore DEW Distillery Campus in the Ballard/Clonminch area of Tullamore.

The proposal is for a change of use of the existing three storey, three sisters administration building at the site into a visitor centre with ancillary shop.

The application is in the name of William Grant and Sons Irish Manufacturing Ltd and follows the shock closure of their visitor centre at Bury Quay in 2020 which had been attracting over 40,000 visitors each year.

The proposal was made to the local authority in May of this year and August 8 is the date given for a decision to be reached.

PROPERTY WATCH: Take a look around this incredible home for sale in Tullamore but it doesn't come cheap!

JOBS ALERT: Offaly County Council looking to hire for a number of positions

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media