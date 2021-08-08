JOBS ALERT: Offaly County Council looking to hire for a number of positions

JOBS ALERT: Offaly County Council hiring for a number of positions
Offaly County Council is seeking applications for the following positions.
Applications are invited from suitably qualifed persons. Panels may be formed on the basis of interview from which successful candidates may be appointed as appropriate vacancies arise within the life of the panel.
POST OF SENIOR LIBRARY ASSISTANT - (OPEN COMPETITION) - €28,753 - €46,465 (LSI 2) PER ANNUM
POST OF GRADUATE ENGINEER (FIXED TERM CONTRACT) - €32,202 - €41,995 PER ANNUM
POST OF GRADUATE PLANNER - (FIXED TERM CONTRACT) €32,202 - €41,995 PER ANNUM
Qualifcations, particulars of posts and application forms are available from The Human Resources Section, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly (057-9357422) or can be downloaded from www.offaly.ie/jobs
Completed applications should be lodged not later than 4.00pm on Thursday 19th August 2021 to the Senior Executive Offcer, Human Resources, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.
