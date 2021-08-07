07/08/2021

Search our Archive

Offaly's opponents for All-Ireland U-20 Final confirmed after dramatic finish

GAA release plans to trial sin bin for Gaelic Football

Offaly's opponents for All-Ireland U-20 Final confirmed after dramatic finish

Reporter:

Reporter

Offaly's opponents for the U-20 All-Ireland Final next week have been confirmed after a dramatic finish to the second semi-final which was played this evening.

There was little to chose between Roscommon and Down for much of the game with the sides level with three minutes to go at 1-10 apiece. 

However Roscommon produced a storming finish scoring 1-3 without reply in the closing three minutes of normal time and six minutes of injury-time to secure a dramatic. The goal came deep into injury-time to finally settle the game with Roscommon winning 2-13 to 1-10.

They now go on to face Offaly in the All-Ireland Final next weekend. The game is fixed for Croke Park on Sunday, August 15 in Croke Park at 1pm.

Offaly U-20s set to play on biggest stage in All-Ireland Final

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media