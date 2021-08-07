Offaly's opponents for All-Ireland U-20 Final confirmed after dramatic finish
Offaly's opponents for the U-20 All-Ireland Final next week have been confirmed after a dramatic finish to the second semi-final which was played this evening.
There was little to chose between Roscommon and Down for much of the game with the sides level with three minutes to go at 1-10 apiece.
However Roscommon produced a storming finish scoring 1-3 without reply in the closing three minutes of normal time and six minutes of injury-time to secure a dramatic. The goal came deep into injury-time to finally settle the game with Roscommon winning 2-13 to 1-10.
They now go on to face Offaly in the All-Ireland Final next weekend. The game is fixed for Croke Park on Sunday, August 15 in Croke Park at 1pm.
