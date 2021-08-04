Offaly U-20s set to play on biggest stage in All-Ireland Final

Jack Bryant clinches the match for Offaly with a late goal.
While they might not know their opponents for the All-Ireland U-20 Final, the time,date and venue for the game have been confirmed
Offaly will play Down or Roscommon in Croke Park on Sunday, August 15 at 1pm. The final will be played before the All-Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone.
Offaly come into the final off the back of a Leinster Final win over Dublin and a hugely impressive win over Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final.
The All-Ireland SFC semi-final - Kerry v Tyrone - is also in Croke Park on Sun 15th at 4pm
