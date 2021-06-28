Disused railway bridge in Offaly scene of dangerous incidents

Disused railway bridge Clara where people have jumped and fallen from
THE old disused railway bridge on River Street, in Clara has been the scene of a number of dangerous incidents including people jumping from it, falling off it, and throwing things down from it.
At a recent Tullamore municipal district meeting, Councillor Ken Smollen, thanked executive engineer John Connelly for putting safety measures in place on the bridge.
The Clara based councillor went on to say, ''in the past people have been injured either falling off the bridge or jumping off the bridge. Last year a car was badly damaged by someone throwing a rock off it. Thank you John for actually getting that resecured again in the last few days,''
The people or River Street, are ''very appreciative'', he said.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.