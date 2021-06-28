Disused railway bridge in Offaly scene of dangerous incidents

Disused railway bridge Clara where people have jumped and fallen from

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

THE old disused railway bridge on River Street, in Clara has been the scene of a number of dangerous incidents including people jumping from it, falling off it, and throwing things down from it.

At a recent Tullamore municipal district meeting, Councillor Ken Smollen, thanked executive engineer John Connelly for putting safety measures in place on the bridge.

The Clara based councillor went on to say, ''in the past people have been injured either falling off the bridge or jumping off the bridge. Last year a car was badly damaged by someone throwing a rock off it. Thank you John for actually getting that resecured again in the last few days,''

The people or River Street, are ''very appreciative'', he said.

