WATCH: Offaly heroes Niall McNamee and Niall Darby on big win over Louth

Niall McNamee (left) and Niall Darby (right)
Offaly and Rhode veterans Niall McNamee and Niall Darby spoke to Brian Gavin for Offaly GAA after their teams win over Louth in the Leinster Senior Football Championship.
Both men rolled back the years with towering displays as Offaly ran out 3-19 to 0-19 winners after extra time at Pairc Tailteann in Navan.
Next up, Offaly will do battle with old foes Kildare in the Leinster quarter-final in Portlaoise next week.
