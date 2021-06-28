Major street enhancement works begin in Offaly town

The long-awaited Street enhancment works have begun on the Green in Birr.

In his final engagement as Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Councillor John Carroll met with Council Engineer Joseph Dunican and Kevin Kennedy of Dunne Brothers Ltd (pictured above) on the street on Monday morning last.

Dunne Brothers are the appointed contractors for the works. Dunne Brothers Ltd is a well-respected civil engineering firm which is based in Mountmellick.

“This is another major investment in Birr Town's infrastructure,” said Cllr Carroll, “which will involve the installation of new footpaths and Public lighting, the installation of new kerb alignments to modern design standards, the removal of existing overhead power lines; the installation of the necessary buried services to facilitate the work, and some planting to enhance biodiversity and visual amenity."

The councillor said he is assured every effort will be taken to minimise disruption to businesses, residents, pedestrians and traffic and Dunne Brothers have notified the immediate residents that as Project Supervisors for the works they will deal with all inquiries regarding on-going works.

Funding for the work is provided by the Dept of Rural and Community Development under the Town and Village Renewal scheme, with support from the Municipal roads Budget and Destination town funding.

Cllr Carroll believes it is a wonderful project, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. He asked the public to please show patience with the necessary inconvenience.

“We have a wonderful town and when this work is complete it will enhance it even more.”

Peter Dunne, Managing Director of Dunnes Brothers this week sent a letter to every resident in the area advising them of the forthcoming works.

He said the location of the works will be, on the north side of the street, between the Masonic Hall on Rosse Row, and Murphy's Garage at Emmet Square.

On the south side of the street, the extent of the work lies between the Marian Hall on William Street and the Bank of Ireland at Emmet Square, including the entrance driveway to Marian Hall carpark / Cornmarket Street from The Green.

Mr Dunne said there are five purposes to the work: To install new footpaths and public lights in the interest of pedestrian safety; to install new kerb alignments to modern design standards in the interest of traffic calming; to remove the existing overhead power-lines in the interest of visual amenity; to install new trees in the interest of biodiversity and visual amenity; to install the necessary buried work to accommodate the works.

“Funding for the work is being made available from the Department of Rural and Community Development to Offaly County Council under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme. The works will continue from now into the new year.”

Mr Dunne said “project completion is anticipated in the first quarter of 2022.”

He said that in general the machinery used will include an excavator, a dumper or tractor and trailer, and delivery trucks.

He added that there will be a number of measures to minimise the impact on residents, including: working hours will be restricted from 7.30am to 6pm; the works will be completed on a phased basis in order to minimise disruption; for public safety, the works will adhere to a Traffic Management Plan catering for pedestrians and all other road users. This will entail the use of traffic management signage, barriers, etc; from time to time, car owners will be requested to temporarily park outside of the designated work areas; access and egress to residents and businesses will as far as reasonably practicable remain unaffected; the site foreman will liaise with property owners throughout the project, and deal with any particular matters or concerns that may arise.

He concluded by saying that all enquiries about the ongoing works should be directed to Dunne Brothers Ltd.