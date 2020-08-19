WATCH: Latest Storm Ellen satellite footage from Met Eireann shows size of storm approaching Ireland
Met Eireann has posted the latest satellite footage of Storm Ellen as it approaches Ireland.
#StormEllen will produce severe impacts this evening/tonight.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 19, 2020
Mild & cloudy, rain in most areas, drier periods also. Highs of 17 to 20C. Very windy/stormy conditions spreading from the S this evening with damaging gusts.
This animation shows the development of #StormEllen. pic.twitter.com/HOW951DfQv
A Red Weather Warning has been issued for parts of the country with Status Orange and Status Yellow Warnings also in effect.
Click here for more details on the latest warnings
