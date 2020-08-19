WATCH: Latest Storm Ellen satellite footage from Met Eireann shows size of storm approaching Ireland

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

WATCH: Latest Storm Ellen satellite footage from Met Eireann shows size of storm approaching Ireland

WATCH: Latest Storm Ellen satellite footage from Met Eireann shows size of storm approaching Ireland

Met Eireann has posted the latest satellite footage of Storm Ellen as it approaches Ireland. 

A Red Weather Warning has been issued for parts of the country with Status Orange and Status Yellow Warnings also in effect.

Click here for more details on the latest warnings

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE TRACK OF THE STORM LIVE