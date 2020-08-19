WATCH LIVE: Storm Ellen track to Ireland across the Atlantic

Watch the progress of Storm Ellen live on the weather tracker above.

Met Eireann has already issued a Status Orange Wind Warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford stating that Storm Ellen will track over Ireland on Wednesday night and during Thursday bringing a period of severe and potentially damaging winds. Associated heavy rain will also bring a risk of flooding.

Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds there is a potential risk of coastal flooding.

That warning is in place from 9pm on Wednesday until noon on Thursday

A Status Yellow Warning for the whole country is in place from 9pm on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.

Met Eireann is warning that it will become very windy on Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday. Severe gusts are likely and there is a risk of some disruption.