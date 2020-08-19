OFFICIAL: Met Éireann issues rare Status Red warning for Storm Ellen

Met Éireann has this afternoon issued a rare Status Red weather warning ahead of the arrival of Storm Ellen this evening.

The most severe wind warning has been issued specifically for Cork and will be valid from 9pm on Wednesday until midnight.

The national forecaster said: "Storm Ellen will track over Ireland this evening and tonight bringing severe and damaging winds. Heavy rainfall and storm surge will result in some flooding."

A Status Orange wind warning will be valid for Munster, Galway and Mayo from 9pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

"It will become very windy on Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday. Severe gusts are likely and there is a risk of some disruption. Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds there is a potential risk of coastal flooding," Met Éireann has said.

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for the rest of the country from 9pm on Wednesday until midnight.

Caution is advised on all roads with severe gusts likely to cause debris on some routes.