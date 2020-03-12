REVEALED: Amounts paid to all councillors in Offaly in final quarter of 2019

OFFALY county councillors were paid a total of €126,046.7 in salary and allowances for the last quarter of 2019 – October to December.

This figure includes an annual representational payment of €4,339.75 to all councillors with the exception of Cllr Pippa Hackett who quit her seat to run in the general election and her husband, Mark Hackett who replaced her on the council.

The figure excludes expenses for training, conferences and mobile phone use.

The highest payment in salary and allowances in the last quarter of 2019 was to Councillor Peter Ormond who was paid €11,295.97. This included a €5,000 Cathaoirleach allowance. Councillor Ormond has been Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council since June 2019.

The next highest payment was to Fianna Fail Councillor Eamon Dooley who received €8,836.55 including an allowance for being Cathaoirleach of Birr Municipal District of €1,500 and Strategic Policy Committee Chairman of €1,500.

Councillor John Leahy received €8,227 in salary and allowances including a Leas Cathaoirleach allowance of €1,000 and Strategic Policy Committee chairman allowance of €1,500.

The lowest salary and allowance went to Councillor Pippa Hackett who took her seat following the local elections last May. She received payments of €2,092.62.

Payments to all councillors are as follows:

Cllr John Carroll - €6,020.32. Expenses - Zero

Cllr Clare Claffey - €5,970.20. Expenses - Zero

Cllr John Clendennen – 5,836.55. Expenses - €1,057.16

Cllr Noel Cribbin - €5,970.19. Expenses - €1024.30

Cllr Eamon Dooley - €8,836.55. Expenses – Zero

Cllr Neil Feighery - €5,640.58. Expenses - €1,101.54

Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick - €7,253.02. Expenses - €1071.96

Cllr John Foley - €5,945.13.Expenses - Zero

Cllr Mark Hackett - €2,790.17. Expenses - Zero

Cllr Pippa Hackett - €2,092.62. Expenses - Zero

Cllr Declan Harvey - €5640.68. Expenses - €1,104.82

Cllr John Leahy - €8,227.96. Expenses - €272.87

Cllr Tony McCormack - €5,640.68. Expenses - €512.33

Cllr Robert McDermott - €5,936.79. Expenses – €164.05

Cllr Frank Moran - €7,140.68. Expenses - €555.22

Cllr Sean O'Brien - € 5,640.58. Expenses - €442.78

Cllr Peter Ormond - €11,295.97. Expenses - €489.24

Cllr Danny Owens - €7,140.68. Expenses - €2,150.38

Cllr Liam Quinn - €7,386. 67. Expenses - €314.33

Cllr Ken Smollen - €5,640.68. Expenses – Zero.

These figures do not include payments for attending conferences for some councillors.