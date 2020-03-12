Takeaway with restaurant licence in centre of Tullamore is up for sale

A large take away in the centre of Tullamore with Late Food and Restaurant Licence extending over three floors is on the market.

The property on Chrurch Street is a three-storey mid terraced building. As well as the restaurant and prep area on the ground floor, the property also has residential on the first and second floor. The first floor has 1/2 bedrooms, bathroom and shower room.

The second floor has one bedroom, a kitchen/dining Room and shower room.

There are also four options for Restaurant Planning Permission which is part of the Restaurant Licence.

Price for the property is on application and for more details click here