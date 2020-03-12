Big social housing development proposed for Offaly town

A big social housing development of about 30 or 40 social houses is proposed for the centre of Birr.

The news was warmly welcomed by local councillors during their monthly meeting in Birr Civic Offices on Monday evening.

Director of Services Frank Heslin told the meeting that the development will take place in the greenfield site called Rectory Lands, which is an area of 12 acres.

He said the Council bought eight acres of the Rectory Lands six years ago, and bought another four acres during the last 12 months.

Mr Heslin showed diagrams of the proposed development. The plan is to create an entrance to the site via Glebe Street. He said it was a good thing that all the councillors are firmly behind this site and this plan. It's proposed as well to create a parking area near John's Hall.

As well as the 30 or 40 social houses it's proposed to build a new Primary Care Centre on the site.

“The HSE have made a request to us saying they would like to site a Primary Care Centre (PCC) on the Rectory Lands,” commented Mr Heslin. “We wrote back to them but haven't yet had a response.”

Cllr Peter Ormond thanked Mr Heslin for his presentation. He said it's very important that the social housing scheme is progressed as quickly as possible. “We councillors are under a lot of pressure from our community about the lack of housing in the District, whether affordable or social. The Council is under massive pressure to provide more houses. It's very important therefore that this proposal for 30 or 40 new social houses makes its way to the Department's desk as swiftly as possible.”

Cllr Ormond said he would like to see part of the lands zoned for recreational use. He would like to see a walkway created on the site, or perhaps an athletics track.

Mr Heslin said he didn't feel the site was big enough for an athletics track. However, he added that the plan for a PCC and social housing is ready to roll and there is broad support for it from the general public. He added however that while the social housing will definitely happen, the PCC development isn't set in stone yet.

Cllr John Carroll welcomed the news. “We are fortunate that we have 12 acres of land for development in the centre of the town. Over many years we Councillors have often talked about the Rectory Lands and what it might be used for. At one stage it was proposed to locate a school there. I think a PCC and housing is the best use at this stage in time. The simple fact is we haven't had any housing development of note in Birr for a very long time and the general public are very anxious to see work get underway.”

Cllr Carroll said he liked the look of the proposed Master Plan/design for the site which Mr Heslin had shown them during the meeting, a design which includes three circled areas. Two of these areas have been assigned for the Primary Care Centre and the social housing development. The third area is referred to as a “green area”. Cllr Carroll suggested they allow vegetable allotments for the general public in the green area. “Vegetable allotments are a very positive thing and they are becoming more and more popular.”

He praised the Council's executive for bringing the project to this stage. “The Council has brought it as far as we can go. Now we need more positive feedback from the HSE.”

Cllr Clare Claffey said it's disappointing the Primary Care Centre project isn't set in stone yet. “If the PCC doesn't go ahead in the Rectory Lands will the social housing proceed anyway? And if the PCC doesn't happen there can we then look at other possible locations for it? Can we also please lodge a request with the HSE for an out of hours GP service in Birr? We badly miss Midoc. A replacement service is badly needed.”

Cllr John Leahy said it's great that the Primary Care Centre development is being proposed for the centre of the town. “It eases my mind somewhat because I am always concerned about any developments causing harm to the economy and fabric of Birr. We are pretty confident that because of its central location, a Care Centre in the Rectory Lands site won't harm the fabric of the town. I am disappointed though that only social housing is being proposed. It's shortsighted. We should also be building affordable housing there.

“Part of the land is higher than the rest. Could we put an athletics track on the higher part? I am thinking of Birr Athletics Club, which is currently expanding, and would greatly appreciate a track.”

Cllr John Clendennen said he is worried about possible traffic congestion if an entrance is created at the Glebe Street end. Area Engineer John Mitchell said that any potential traffic congestion could be averted by appropriate junction developments.

Mr Heslin said he didn't think vegetable allotments would be a good idea “because it's a high-end amenity site and allotments wouldn't be appropriate. Nor would a sports track be appropriate. In Tullamore the Harriers site is twice the size of the Rectory Lands.” He said an out of hours GP service is “entirely a matter for the HSE” and the Council has no influence there. He doubted the Department would agree with a request to create affordable housing in Rectory Lands.

Cllr Ormond suggested that the councillors and executive visit the site to get a better idea of what is being proposed.

Mr Heslin said it will be at least two years before the first houses are ready for occupancy. “The reality is that we could be cutting the ribbon today if there had been a better attitude from central government. Six years ago, Birr Town Council had funds recouped from the sale of houses. However, the Department at that time refused to allow, at no cost to the state, the purchase of four acres of zoned housing land in this ideal location. Housing currently features high on the political agenda. However, the ability of local authorities to respond has been seriously curtailed and our efforts frustrated at every turn.”