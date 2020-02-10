SUMMARY: Catch up with the results of every count in Laois-Offaly
The five seats have now been filled
The results of the eleventh and final count are in for Laois-Offaly. Carol Nolan took the fourth seat and Sean Fleming the fifth. They join Brian Stanley, Barry Cowen and Charlie Flanagan on the road back to the Dáil.
Find out how each count went and where the transfers went using the handy links below:
