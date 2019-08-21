Bord na Mona testing wind farm potential on Offaly bog

Bord na Mona is hoping to be granted permission to continue testing for wind farm capabilities on their land at Ballybeg Bog, Derryiron, Offaly, not far from the Yellow River, this week.

A decision is expected on whether or not the company can continue testing using a guyed wind monitoring mast on the lands in the coming days.

They have applied to continue testing for another three years.

The 100m metre mast is testing the suitability of the company's adjacent lands for wind farm development.

A decision is due before Monday, August 26.