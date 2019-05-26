LE19 - Result of the eighth and final count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

The result is in for the eighth and final count in the Tullamore Electoral Area. Distribution of Brendan Galvin's 732 votes

Electorate - 21,946 Total Poll - 11,208 Invalid Votes - 161 Valid Poll - 11,047 Quota - 1,381

MORAN Frank – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

HARVEY Declan – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

FEIGHERY Neil - FG - (+83) 1,435 (ELECTED COUNT 6)

OWENS Danny – FF - (+116) 1,472 (ELECTED)

SMOLLEN Ken – IDP - (+123) 1,428 (ELECTED)

McCORMACK Tony – FF - (+98) 1,328 (ELECTED)

O'BRIEN Sean - IND - (+134) 1,231 (ELECTED)

FOX Deirdre - FG - (+86) 1,007

GALVIN Brendan - RENUA - ELIMINATED

BRACKEN John - IND - ELIMINATED

WESTMAN Bernard - FG - ELIMINATED

ENNIS Anne Marie - SF - ELIMINATED

