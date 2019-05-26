#LE19 - Result of the eighth and final count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

#LE19 - Election Results for Offaly

The result is in for the eighth and final count in the Tullamore Electoral Area. Distribution of Brendan Galvin's 732 votes

Electorate - 21,946  Total Poll - 11,208  Invalid Votes - 161   Valid Poll - 11,047  Quota - 1,381

MORAN Frank – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
HARVEY Declan – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
FEIGHERY Neil - FG - (+83) 1,435 (ELECTED COUNT 6)

OWENS Danny – FF - (+116) 1,472 (ELECTED)
SMOLLEN Ken – IDP - (+123) 1,428 (ELECTED)
McCORMACK Tony – FF - (+98) 1,328 (ELECTED)
O'BRIEN Sean - IND - (+134) 1,231 (ELECTED)

FOX Deirdre - FG - (+86) 1,007

GALVIN Brendan - RENUA - ELIMINATED
BRACKEN John - IND - ELIMINATED
WESTMAN Bernard - FG - ELIMINATED
ENNIS Anne Marie - SF - ELIMINATED

The next count will see the distribution of Brendan Galvin's votes

