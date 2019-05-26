#LE19 - Result of the seventh and final count in the Edenderry Electoral Area
#LE19 - Election Results for Offaly
The result is in for the seventh and final count in the Edenderry Electoral Area. Distribution of Alan Davy's votes
Total Poll: 16,809 Total Poll - 8,344 Invalid Votes - 141 Valid Poll: 8,203 Quota: 1,172
FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
FOLEY John – IND - ELECTED COUNT 1
QUINN Liam – FG - (ELECTED COUNT 5)
McDERMOTT Robert - FF - (ELECTED COUNT 5)
CRIBBIN Noel – FG - (+96) 1,068 (ELECTED)
HACKETT Pippa - GP - (+131) 991 (ELECTED)
McDONNELL Fergus - IND - (+190) 948
DAVY Alan - SF - ELIMINATED
DALY Pat - FF - ELIMINATED
TRAYNOR Christine – FF - ELIMINATED
Next count will see the distribution of Alan Davy's votes
