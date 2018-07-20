Man dies after being trampled by bulls on Offaly farm

A man in his 50s has died after an incident involving bulls on a farm in Offaly.

Gardai were called to a farm accident in Kinnitty, Birr Co Offaly at 9am on Wednesday morning, July 18 where the man had been seriosuly injured.

The Offaly Express understands that the farmer was trapped and trampled while tending to the bulls at the farm, sustaining serious crushing injuries.

Gardaí say the victim was then removed to Tullamore Hospital, but was later transferred to Beaumount Hospital where his condition was described as life threatening.

It has now been confirme that the man died at Beaumont Hospital in the early hours of this morning, July 20 as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The Health & Safety Authority have been notified and investigations are ongoing, according to Gardaí.

The HSA has this afternoon confirmed to the Offaly Express that they are investigating the circumstances of the incident at the farm.

