Offaly bull attack victim named locally after tragic death

A man in his 50s who died as a result of injuries sustained in an incident involving bulls on a farm in Offaly has been named as 58-year-old Kieran Byrne.

Kieran died on Friday morning at Beaumont Hospital. The accident occurred on Wednesday morning at Kieran's farm at Castlefield, Cadamstown, Birr.

Gardai were called to a farm accident in Cadamstown, Birr Co Offaly at 9am on Wednesday morning, July 18 where Mr Byrne had been seriously injured.

The Offaly Express understands that he was trapped and trampled while tending to the bulls at the farm, sustaining serious crushing injuries.

He was then removed to Tullamore Hospital, but was later transferred to Beaumount Hospital where his condition was described as life threatening.

It has now been confirmed that the man died at Beaumont Hospital in the early hours of this morning, July 20 as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The Health & Safety Authority have been notified and investigations are ongoing, according to Gardaí.

The HSA has this afternoon confirmed to the Offaly Express that they are investigating the circumstances of the incident at the farm.

Funeral Details

Kieran will be sadly missed and is proudly survived by his wife Denise, adoring children Jason, Karen, Ciarán, Darren and Patrick-Joseph, beloved grandchildren Kyle, Amelia-Lilly and Mary-Ann, brothers Noel, Patsy, Blaise, Tom, Jack and Michael, sisters Mary and Eilish, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving to his home in Cadamstown at approximately 8pm Friday evening with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 11am with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday at 2pm for Funeral Mass in St. Luna's Church, Cadamstown. Burial afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty.

May He Rest in Peace.

