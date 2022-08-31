Deaths in Offaly - Wednesday, August 31
Georgina O'Donovan (née Gallagher) - Rocky Road, Wicklow Town, Wicklow / Ballinager, Tullamore, Offaly
Removal Wednesday morning at 9.15am from family home, Rocky Road walking to St. Patrick's Church Wicklow Town arriving for 10.00am Funeral Mass, for those unable to attend the Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.wicklowparish.ie/sacraments-services/live-mass-services followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery.
Billy Cleare - Lower Ballincur, Kinnitty, Offaly
Removal from Boyd's Funeral Home to arrive at St. Flannan’s Church, Kinnitty on Wednesday morning at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Suicide Awareness c/o Boyd Funeral Directors.
Evelyn Rooney (née O'Rourke) - 45 The Green, Clara, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath
Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday to St Brigids Church, Clara, arriving for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Funeral mass will be streamed on the church webcam. Please click on the following link: https://claraparish.com/wp/livestream/
John Phelan - 68 The Green, Clara, Offaly
Reposing at his son John and daughter in law Fiona’s residence, Ballina, Ballycumber, on Thursday from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St Brigid’s Church Clara, arriving for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery Clara. Funeral mass can be viewed live on the following link https://claraparish.com/wp/livestream/
