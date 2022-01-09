Offaly Death Notices - Sunday, January 9, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Noel Guinan - 73 St. Colman's Terrace, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from his home on Monday morning at 10.40am to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. If attending the Funeral, please follow government guidelines, wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing both inside and outside the Church and also at the Cemetery. House Strictly Private For Family Only, Please

Sr. Eucharia Hickey - Tullamore, Offaly / Mullingar, Westmeath

In keeping with current Government guidelines her funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore on Monday at 11:30 am followed by burial in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Convent Private Please. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Mass live on the Tullamore Parish Webcam. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore/

Joseph (Joe) Mooney - Clontarf, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 11 at 10.30am in St. Gabriel’s Church, Dollymount followed by Cremation at Dardistown Crematorium. The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the St. Gabriel's Church Webcam.

Desmond Kane - 65 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 4pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.30am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Peter Guinan - 15 Saint Cormac's Park, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at his home in St. Cormac’s Park on Sunday, January 9 from 6pm until 8pm followed by rosary at 8pm.House will be private on Monday morning. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, 10th January, at 11am in the Church of the Nativity of the blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Sophie Kennedy Bristow - Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr, on Sunday, January 9th, from 2pm-4pm. Followed by memorial service on Wednesday, January 12th at 2.15pm in The Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

Mary O'Rourke (née Coen) - Clonfert, Eyrecourt, Galway / Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon Sunday 9th at Our Lady of Clonfert Church, with burial afterwards in Clonfert Cemetery.

John Carroll - Cooraclevin, Dunkerrin, Birr, Offaly

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday morning arriving in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare for cremation service at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please donations to Johns Wood at www.nativewoodlandtrust.ie

Ann Egan (née Martin) - Clonfanlough, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath

Removal on Sunday morning (Jan.9th) to St. Ciarán's Church, Clonfanlough for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, which may be viewed on www.fb.me/saintciarans. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Mary O'Donnell (née Dolan) - Otley, Yorkshire, England & late of, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Mary will take place on Monday, January 17, at 11am in Our Lady and All Saints Church, Otley.