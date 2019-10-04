Offaly deaths and funerals (October 4)

Hugh Twomey, Durrow, Tullamore, Offaly / Rylane, Cork

Removal on Friday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow, for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in the adjoining Cemetery.

Kevin (Springer) Maher (Snr), Avondale, Portarlington, Offaly / Portlaoise, Laois

Reposing at his residence (eircode R32 T3V8) on Thursday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 11:20am arriving Church of the Assumption The Heath (eircode R32 TN88) for Requiem Mass at 12:30pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House Private On Friday Morning Please.

Thomas HOGAN, Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly



Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Family flowers only.

Michael Naughton, Ballivor House, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Ballivor House (R42 A702) on Saturday from 3pm until 5.15pm with removal afterwards to St. Mary’s Church, Cloghan arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Clonmacnoise Cemetery.

Kevin DEVERY, Reynaun, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at the Nursing Home on Friday evening (Oct.4th) from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning (Oct. 5th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Jim (J.J.) McCawl, Shelton, Arklow, Wicklow / Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at Sweeney’s Funeral Home from 2pm until 6pm on Saturday 5th & Sunday 6th October. Removal on Monday morning at 9.30 to Church of Saints Mary & Peter arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 o’clock, walking via Abbey Street & Castle Park. Burial afterwards in Castlemacadam Cemetery, Avoca, driving via Beech Road.