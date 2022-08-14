TULLAMORE SHOW: 'I'm a proud Offaly man and when we do things we do them right'

A SENSE of pride radiated around the Butterfield Estate on Sunday as the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show returned after a forced two year absence due to Covid.

FBD's Pat Gilligan captured the mood of the occasion at the official opening when he declared: 'I'm a proud Offaly man and when we do things we do them right'.

The show was officially opened by the Minister for Agriculture and Food, Charlie McConologue who devoted much of his address to the challenges which lie ahead for farming in the battle against global warming.

Show Chairman, Joe Molloy paid tribute to the countless number of volunteers who ensure the success of the event each year,

Catherine Gallagher, Chairperson of the Irish Shows Association, said she had been associated with Tullamore Show for almost three decades having been a competitor in the cookery section in the early 1990s after the event was revived.

Also present at the official opening was Minister Heather Humphreys, Minister of State Pippa Hackett, Minister of State Martin Heydon, Cllr Tony McCormack, Leas Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr Neil Feighery, Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District together with the leaders of the main farming representative organisations.

Warm tributes were paid to the former Show Operations Manager, Freda Kinnarney for her work over almost three decades while a special welcome was given to the new Show Secretary, Chelsey Cox who acted as Master of Ceremonies at the official opening,.

Following the formalities prayers were led by Rev. Yvonne Hutchinson and Fr Michael Whittaker.

Drenched in sunshine the show has attracted record numbers to the Butterfield Estate at Blueball outside the Offaly county town.