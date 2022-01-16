Huge numbers take part in Offaly canal jog in memory of Ashling

Candles at the grotto in Pullough in memory of Ashling Murphy
People from Pullough and surrounding areas came together in large numbers on Saturday evening when a 4km walk/ run took place along the Grand Canal, in memory of Ashling Murphy.
This was followed by a candlelight vigil at the grotto, where music was provided by John Molloy, as well as a minute's silence.
“Thanks to Eamon for his kind words and also to Marina and Geri for leading the run.
And finally thanks to people in the community for attending,” said a spokesperson for the organising committee.
He added: “May Ashling rest in peace.”
