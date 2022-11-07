Liam Manning hoping for fully-fit squad as MK Dons host Morecambe in League Cup

MK Dons boss Liam Manning will hope to have a full squad from which to select for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with Morecambe after being forced to make changes at the weekend.

The Dons were hit by illness in the run up to Saturday’s 6-0 FA Cup first-round win over non-league Taunton Town with goalkeeper Jamie Cumming and midfielder Bradley Johnson missing out all together.

Nathan Holland saw action as a second-half substitute and Zak Jules was unused from the bench as Franco Ravizzoli, Jack Tucker, Dawson Devoy and Darragh Burns were drafted into the starting line-up.

Defender Tennai Watson made his first appearance of the season as a substitute after recovering from a hamstring injury, while striker Mo Eisa and midfielder Conor Grant both scored after coming on to stake their respective claims.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams expects to have a similar squad to the one available to him for Friday night’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat by another League One rival, Sheffield Wednesday.

Adams was missing a series of players through injury and illness at Hillsborough, where he drafted defender Farrend Rawson, midfielder Dylan Connolly and striker Arthur Gnahoua into the starting line-up.

Caleb Watts, Adam Mayor and Kieran Phillips made way with Phillips and Watts introduced after the break.

However, Jake Taylor, Ash Hunter, Max Melbourne and Courtney Duffus remain on the casualty list.