Non-league Solihull hit back twice to force FA Cup replay against Hartlepool

Non-league Solihull earned themselves a replay after twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Hartlepool in a scintillating FA Cup tie.
It was the Sky Bet League Two visitors who took the lead on 18 minutes with their first real chance of the game, Wes McDonald whipping the ball in from the left for Josh Umerah who brought the ball down before rifling home from six yards.
Hartlepool almost doubled their lead a minute later when dangerman Umerah found space in behind the Solihull defence but lifted his shot over the target.
An excellent save from home goalkeeper Ryan Boot denied Nicky Featherstone early in the second half and Moors were back on level terms on 51 minutes when a quick break upfield ended with Andy Dallas rounding the goalkeeper to score.
Hartlepool regained the lead on 69 minutes when substitute Jack Hamilton headed them ahead, beating Boot to a corner, only for the National League side to book a replay when they levelled again on 84 minutes when Kyle Storer’s initial shot was blocked and Joe Sbarra forced home the rebound.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.