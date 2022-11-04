Search

04 Nov 2022

Dave Challinor could recall Callum Camps for Stockport’s tie with Swindon

04 Nov 2022 6:29 PM

Stockport boss Dave Challinor could recall Callum Camps to his starting line-up for the home FA Cup tie against Swindon.

Midfielder Camps stepped off the bench in the goalless midweek draw at Tranmere after completing a three-match ban.

Challinor, who has reported no major new injury worries, named an unchanged line-up at Tranmere and is likely to still be without on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Vit Jaros (ankle).

The Hatters, 14th in Sky Bet League Two, have not conceded a goal in their last five games in all competitions.

Swindon are sweating on the fitness of defender Tom Clayton ahead of the trip north.

Clayton was forced off early in the win at Mansfield with a tight quad and has had a scan, with the results expected on Friday, but head coach Scott Lindsey remains confident he can play.

Defender Angus MacDonald (collarbone) and forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (hamstring) remain long-term injury victims.

Lindsey also hinted that some loan players – goalkeeper Sol Brynn, defender Ciaran Brennan, striker Luke Jephcott and full-back Frazer Blake-Tracy – will be unavailable but kept his cards close to his chest on exactly who that is.

