Benik Afobe sidelined for Millwall’s match with Hull

Millwall have suffered a blow ahead of their Championship match with Hull after Benik Afobe was ruled out until after the World Cup break.

The striker suffered a knee injury in the defeat at Huddersfield and missed Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Birmingham, with boss Gary Rowett confirming he will not play before the season takes a break.

Murray Wallace is banned for the Lions after collecting his fifth booking of the season, having just returned from a groin injury.

Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard (both hamstring) will also sit out.

New Hull boss Liam Rosenior will take charge for the first time on Saturday.

Callum Elder could be available for Rosenior having battle a hamstring problem recently. Arsenal loanee Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand is back in training but is unlikely to feature before the World Cup break

Harvey Vale has returned from parent club Chelsea after picking up a groin problem on international duty with England Under-20s.

Benjamin Tetteh, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Adama Traore and Vaughn Covil all remain out for the Tigers.