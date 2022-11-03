Search

Liam Rosenior returns to Championship strugglers Hull as new head coach

Hull have appointed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

Former Hull defender Rosenior, 38, who recently served as Derby’s interim manager, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and replaces Shota Arveladze, who was sacked last month.

The Tigers said: “The former full-back returns to East Yorkshire having made 161 appearances in black and amber during a five-year spell from 2010 to 2015, winning promotion from the Championship in 2012-13.

“We would like to thank Andy Dawson for his efforts as interim head coach and can confirm he will remain part of the club’s coaching staff.

“The full make-up of Rosenior’s backroom team will be confirmed in due course.”

Rosenior, who also had spells as a player at Bristol City, Fulham, Reading and Brighton, took on his first coaching role at the latter club, where he worked with the under-23s.

He joined Derby’s coaching staff in 2019 as first-team coach and was promoted to assistant manager under Wayne Rooney in early 2021.

Rosenior was appointed as Derby’s interim manager in June this year following Rooney’s resignation and won seven of his 12 games in charge in League One before being relieved of his duties in September.

Hull had previously been in talks with Pedro Martins over the vacancy, but were “unable to reach a mutually agreeable position” to appoint the Portuguese.

